From Iceland — Two Sheep Distance Rule And Possible Fines

Two Sheep Distance Rule And Possible Fines

Published August 19, 2020

Catherine Magnúsdóttir
Words by
Photo by
Kyle MacLea/Wikimedia Commons

A sort of fun—and very Icelandic—reminder about social distancing rules has come from the National Association of Sheep Farmers. This includes a guideline to maintain a distance of two sheep between people, as can be seen here:

The association issued a set of guidelines due to COVID-19 and civil protection measures today. They were prepared in collaboration with the Civil Defense, the Epidemiologist, the National Association of Sheep Farmers, the Farmers’ Association of Iceland and the Association of Icelandic Municipalities.

These implementation rules are generally concerning guidelines about hiking and sheep roundups and are the responsibility of the local government, in charge of mountain settlement, to ensure that the disease prevention rules are followed and to issue further instructions if necessary.

Emphasis is placed on everyone being responsible for their own actions and that “we are all civil defense”.

Additionally, the State Prosecutor has issued new and updated instructions for violations of the Epidemiological Control Act and according rules.

In these instructions fines were added for offenses related to the 2 meter rule, exceeding number limitations for meetings and the rules on mask use.

Individuals who do not wear a face mask can be fined 10,000 to 100,000 ISK. The fine is determined by the severity of the offense. The obligation to wear a mask applies, for example, to public transport, hairdressing salons and activities that require proximity where two metres between people cannot be maintained.

If the limitation rules on the number of people at gatherings are violated, the fine of an individual who attends such a gathering is 50,000 ISK. The fine for the representative or organiser in charge of the gathering is 250,000 to 500,000 ISK.

The State Prosecutor emphasises however that the prosecutors assess each case individually and determine the amount of the fine based on the seriousness of the offense.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Icelandair’s Financial Situation Up In The Air

Icelandair’s Financial Situation Up In The Air

by

News
Icelandair Announces Flights To 13 Destinations From Keflavík In September

Icelandair Announces Flights To 13 Destinations From Keflavík In September

by

News
Emergency Measures Extended For Homeless Women

Emergency Measures Extended For Homeless Women

by

News
Tourism Minister Under Fire For Breaking Two-Metre Rule, Denies Wrongdoing

Tourism Minister Under Fire For Breaking Two-Metre Rule, Denies Wrongdoing

by

News
Homeless Women Issue Statement About Planned Closure Of Emergency Centre

Homeless Women Issue Statement About Planned Closure Of Emergency Centre

by

News
Is Kolbeinsey Still There? YouTuber Tom Scott Takes Flight To Find Out

Is Kolbeinsey Still There? YouTuber Tom Scott Takes Flight To Find Out

by

Show Me More!

THE REYKJAVIK GRAPEVINE NEWSLETTER

* indicates required