From Iceland — Icelandic Tea With Your Next Grapevine Subscription!

Published August 11, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Hey readers!

We at the Reykjavík Grapevine love to treat our readers well, and to reward them not only with consistently good writing about news, travel, art, culture and music in Iceland, but also with tangible, enjoyable stuff.

In keeping with that spirit, we are proud to announce that with your subscription to our next issue, you will get this lovely tea from Urta Icelandica.

This tea is comprised of a blend have been used for tea by natives since first settlement of Iceland, comprising a special blend of birch leaf, angelica, Arctic thyme and Icelandic moss that soothes and satisfies.

So do yourself a favour, or gift a friend, and get a subscription to the Reykjavík Grapevine today!

As always, the Reykjavík Grapevine is available for free in locations all over Iceland. But if you’re not in Iceland and don’t expect to be here any time soon, you can still get a physical copy in your hands and support Grapevine!

