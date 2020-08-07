From Iceland — Iceland Placed On Red List For Estonia And Latvia

Photo by wikimedia commons

Iceland has been placed on the red list of Estonia and Latvia. Travellers coming from Iceland must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and it’s been not recommended for Latvians to travel to Iceland.

In the face of rising infection numbers in Iceland and a domestic infections incidence rate of currently 26.5 (the total number of infections in the last 14 days divided per 100,000 inhabitants), Iceland was placed on the updated Estonian and the Latvian list, which only allow people coming in from countries with an infection rate of 16 or lower to move without restriction.

According to information from covid.is, there are currently 109 active infections and 914 people in quarantine. Vísir reports that according to Chief of Police Víður Reynisson, yesterday, August 6, was the strongest day in this second wave of the epidemic.

According to the Vísir report, Norway has announced that despite the Icelandic rate being above the limits set by the Norwegian authorities, Iceland has not been placed on the so-called red list of the Norwegian authorities. Due to the small number of Icelanders, the authorities did not consider it appropriate to put the nation on the list.

Other nations that base their list of “allowed” countries on incidence rates are Denmark, Switzerland, Germany and the Baltic States although the nations don’t all target the same number and other factors may play a part like in the case of Norway.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.