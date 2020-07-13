From Iceland — Reykjavik Newscast#11: The Kári Testing Drama Continues, Just Play Ja Ja Ding Dong Already


Reykjavik Newscast#11: The Kári Testing Drama Continues, Just Play Ja Ja Ding Dong Already

Published July 13, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

In today’s Newscast, we go over the Kári Stefánsson situation: the CEO of deCODE Genetics has now announced that the company will no longer participate in the border screening programme. We also discuss fears over possible mass unemployment this autumn and of course the Netflix’s new movie about Iceland’s love affair with Eurovision.

