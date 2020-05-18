From Iceland — Strætó Bus Service Starts Summer Schedule Today

Strætó Bus Service Starts Summer Schedule Today

Published May 18, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Strætó bus services in the capital area switch to the summer schedule today, May 18th. This marks the end of disruptions to services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bus services will run on their normal routes and timetables except services 18, 24 and 28 which will run every 30 minutes.

Certain COVID-19 precautions will remain in place:

  • A maximum of 30 passengers is permitted
  • The front door remains closed
  • Customers are encouraged to buy tickets through the Strætó app or purchase a bus card instead of using cash, but a box is available in the centre of the bus for cash payments.

Services outside the capital region are still reduced and weekend night buses are yet to resume.

Strætó’s reception at Hestháls has re-opened.

As ever, it’s a good idea to check the straeto website before travelling.

