Four Days Of No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infections, Further Restrictions Lifting Soon

Photo by Art Bicnick

A week after lifting some restrictions on social gathering, the coronavirus situation in Iceland is getting more under control.

According to the latest data from covid.is, today marks the fourth day in a row with no new infections of the virus in Iceland. At a press conference today it was further revealed that the last positive results found were last Thursday, when two confirmed infections were found.

Regardless of these decidedly positive results, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason cautioned that the virus has not disappeared from Iceland. He added that the travel restrictions due to expire on May 15th, in which anyone coming into the country will have to go into 14-day quarantine, will likely be extended. That said, he expects pools should open on May 18th, with more restrictions to be lifted on May 25th.

Þórólfur also cautioned that there may be a second wave of infections, as has been the case in other countries. As such, he emphasised the importance of people maintaining the measures that have helped keep many people safe, including the two-metre distancing rule, frequent handwashing, and more.

In all, there are 18 active infections in the entire country, all of whom are in isolation, and two of them are hospitalised albeit not in intensive care. 19,694 people have completed quarantines in Iceland, although 564 people still remain indoors. Of the 1,801 confirmed cases of coronavirus in this country, 1,773 have fully recovered, and ten have died.