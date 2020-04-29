From Iceland — Multi-Faith Day Of Prayer Streams Live Tomorrow

Photo by Himsan/Creative Commons

Félag Horizon, a social group focused on bridging gaps between cultures, will be hosting a livestreamed multi-faith prayer event tomorrow.

Called “Iceland Prays: Community and Faith Leaders Pray for Humanity”, it will be streamed live through this channel tomorrow from 13:00 to 13:45.

Hosted by Derya Ozdelik of Félag Horizon, and moderated by Muhammed Emin Kizilkaya, the event will feature Imam Salmann Tamimi, Rabbi Avraham Feldman, and priests Steinunn Arnþrúður Björnsdóttir and Skúli Sigurður Ólafsson.

“Community hubs and places of worship are forced to close their doors in an attempt to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, we believe in facilitating an inclusive unifying moment of prayer for humanity,” the event text reads in part. “As many of our community members are left distraught at the escalating cases, we are also reminded of the altruism displayed by many volunteers and essential workers – and would like to thank them for their extended compassion. Unified by prayer, we hope to reflect hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All are welcome to join the channel during the event time and take part.