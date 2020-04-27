From Iceland — Man Suspected Of Drunk Horse Riding

Photo by Art Bicnick

What began as a mishap on horseback may end in a conviction of riding under the influence.

Capital area police announced that an accident occurred in Mosfellsbær, just north of Reykjavík, last Saturday, Fréttablaðið reports. Specifically, a man who was riding a horse fell off, and reported being in great back pain. He was taken by ambulance to the nearest emergency ward.

Somewhat uneventful as accidents go; falls from horseback are not exactly uncommon in a country well known for its horsemanship. However, police added that they suspect the man was intoxicated at the time, which adds a new wrinkle.

According to Article 50 of Iceland’s traffic laws, “no one may ride or attempt to ride a bike or ride or attempt to ride a horse under the influence of intoxicating or addictive substances or medication”.

As such, the man in question may be looking at a fine—there are no “horse riding licenses” issued that could be taken away in the event of a DUI (or, in this case, RUI) conviction, as can be the case for attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence.

No word on the condition of the horse.