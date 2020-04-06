From Iceland — COVID-Cast #14: Eleven In Intensive Care, Two More Deaths And The Status Of PPE Supplies


COVID-Cast #14: Eleven In Intensive Care, Two More Deaths And The Status Of PPE Supplies

Published April 6, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over Iceland’s latest COVID-19 news including travel advice, an outbreak of the virus in a Westfjords nursing home and discussions about PPE supplies in Iceland. As we start the week during which Iceland’s outbreak is predicted to peak, over 1500 Icelanders are infected and six people have died from the virus.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Alcohol Sales On The Rise In Iceland As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

Alcohol Sales On The Rise In Iceland As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

by

News
Deep Recession Projected In Wake Of COVID-19

Deep Recession Projected In Wake Of COVID-19

by

News
COVID-19 Update: 2 More Deaths, Half Of Cases Asymptomatic

COVID-19 Update: 2 More Deaths, Half Of Cases Asymptomatic

by

News
Two Women Dead, Foul Play Suspected

Two Women Dead, Foul Play Suspected

by

News
Össur Provides New Customised Stretchers To Landspítali

Össur Provides New Customised Stretchers To Landspítali

by

News
Random Sampling Reveals 0.6% Of Icelanders Infected With COVID-19

Random Sampling Reveals 0.6% Of Icelanders Infected With COVID-19

by

Show Me More!