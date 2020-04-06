From Iceland — COVID-Cast #14: Eleven In Intensive Care, Two More Deaths And The Status Of PPE Supplies

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over Iceland’s latest COVID-19 news including travel advice, an outbreak of the virus in a Westfjords nursing home and discussions about PPE supplies in Iceland. As we start the week during which Iceland’s outbreak is predicted to peak, over 1500 Icelanders are infected and six people have died from the virus.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…