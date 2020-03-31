From Iceland — Strætó Reduces Bus Journeys Due To Covid-19

Photo by Art Bicnick

Strætó has announced new changes to its bus service in response to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Iceland. These changes will reduce the number of buses running in the capital area and come into effect today, Tuesday, March 31st.

On weekdays, buses will now run according to the pre-COVID-19 Saturday schedule, but extra trips will be added in the morning to allow the bus service to start earlier. Weekend schedules will run as before but there will be no night buses.

There are a few exceptions to these changes. Routes 8, 16, 22, 23, 33 and 34 will not run at all and Route 31 will run every 30 minutes before and after midday on weekdays.

Passengers are also reminded that they should now enter through the centre or back doors and display a bus card or mobile ticket for the driver to see in their mirror. There will also be a box in the centre of the bus for passengers to pay with cash, however this is not advised and passengers paying with cash will not be able to change buses as there will be no printed tickets. Strætó also advises those who need to purchase bus cards take advantage of the free shipping the company provides and buy cards online to be delivered to their homes

Strætó is working hard to protect drivers and passengers. For more information on changes to bus services, visit the Straeto website here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!