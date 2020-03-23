From Iceland — COVID-Cast #7: 20 Person Gathering Ban, Travel Restrictions & Parliament Infections

The start of a new week in Iceland comes with a whole host of new measures in the fight against COVID-19. Travel restrictions, a new 20 person gathering ban and the closure of swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and entertainment venues have all recently been announced. Today to discuss these changes, plus reports of infections in Parliament and redundancies at Icelandair, are Hannah Jane Cohen, culture editor and listings director at the Reykjavík Grapevine, and intern Poppy Askham.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!