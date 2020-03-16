From Iceland — Wind, Rain, And Snow Throughout Northern Iceland

In case you didn’t have enough reasons to stay inside, the weather is supposed to get nasty over today and tomorrow. At the time of this writing, a yellow warning is in effect for most of the northern part of the country, while an orange warning is in effect for the Westfjörds. These weather alerts will be in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

As can be expected from the alert status, the worst weather will be in the Westfjörds. A northeasterly gale force wind, reaching speeds of 25 metres per second, will blow snow around and cause low visibility. Travel is not advised.

In the northeast, wind and rain are expected to make everyone outside miserable, while in the south just the rain will ruin the day for anyone who had plans to take a hike.

Travel through these areas is not recommended, but conditions are expected to improve by 18:00 on Tuesday.

As always, be sure and check road conditions and the weather forecast before traveling anywhere in Iceland. Of course, you should be socially distancing anyway, so maybe stay inside and enjoy the sound of the rain or the sight of snow.

