Iceland And The Philippines In Diplomatic Row: “Sons Of Whores”, Says Duterte

Photos by Presidential Communications Operations Office

Shortly after Iceland initiated a UN resolution condemning Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent “war on drugs,” Duterte hit back with some choice words of his own about Iceland.

The United Nations Human Rights Council approved a resolution last week, which calls upon the UN human rights office to present a detailed report on human rights in the Philippines by next June. Further, it expresses concerns about possible human rights violations being committed in the country in the name of its “war on drugs.” Philippine police say they have killed some 6,600 people in their anti-drug operations.

“The Human Rights Council resolution on the Philippines is a modest but vital measure,” said Laila Matar, deputy Geneva director. “It signals the start of accountability for thousands of ‘drug war’-related killings and other abuses, and will provide hope to countless survivors and families of victims.”

Duterte, not a man known to use his words carefully, was quick to fire back, as Daily Sabah reports.

“These sons of whores cannot understand that we have a problem,” he reportedly told correctional officers shortly after the resolution was passed. “Iceland, what is Iceland’s problem? Just ice. That’s your problem. You have too much ice and there is no clear day or night there. So you can understand why there is no crime. There is no policeman either… These idiots, they don’t understand the social, economic, political problems of the Philippines.”

As yet, there is no indications that relations between the two countries will worsen beyond heated rhetoric.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!