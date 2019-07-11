Weather: It’s Gonna Get… Icelandic - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by John Rogers

Bid farewell to the sun for a few days as the weather will revert to the classic, rainy Icelandic weather we know and love.

The rain won’t set in in earnest till Sunday but expect an overcast Friday, with cloud cover across much of the central and southern regions, along with intermittent showers in the south east and west, though there’ll also be intermittent shards of sunshine in the west and north. Enjoy them while you can. Temperatures will remain pretty high, rarely falling below double figures, with highs of 18°C in the north east.

Saturday will be even more cloudy, with the majority of the island under clouds, though the north east should still get a bit of sunshine. Conditions will be mostly dry, apart from a few showers in the east. A steady northerly wind will bring the temperatures down a bit.

On Sunday the rain will really set in, however. Expect strong showers across the entirety of the west coast, with particular strength in the central and capital region. The east coast will remain overcast but largely dry. By Monday, the rain will have largely moved out of the central region, but the west will continue to receive a good soaking, again with particularly heavy rain around the capital area. Temperatures will remain in the low tens, with a largely gentle north wind.

As always, be sure and check both weather and road conditions before travelling.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!