City Pulls Plug On Hot Dog Stand By Reykjavik Pool - The Reykjavik Grapevine

City Pulls Plug On Hot Dog Stand By Reykjavik Pool

Published July 2, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Anna Domnick

In a break from Icelandic swimming tradition, the Department of Culture, Sports and Leisure for the City of Reykjavík have voted down a proposal to grant a permit for a hot dog wagon outside the Reykjavík Swimming Pool, MBL reports.

The matter was brought to the Department’s attention by the Department of Environment and Planning, who had received an application to allow for a hot dog wagon outside of the downtown pool last June.

In their ruling, the Department of Culture, Sports and Leisure concluded that “it would not be convenient to have a hot dog wagon by this pool.” The decision points out that the wagon cannot provide for its own electricity, as they requested in the permit application for the pool to provide that particular service.

Perhaps as a note of consolation, the Department did point out that this pool is located very close to numerous cafés, restaurants and takeaway shops for those wanting to load up after a good swim.

In fact, even hot dogs are located very close to the pool: at the shop Vikivaki, on the corner of Barónstígur and Gréttisgata, a mere two blocks away from the pool itself.

