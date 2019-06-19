Beluga Whales To Arrive In Iceland Soon - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Ubergirl/Wikimedia Commons

Little Grey and Little White, two beluga whales originally from Russian waters, will in all likelihood arrive in Iceland soon, RÚV reports.

The whales reportedly departed from China in a specially-designed aircraft late last night, and are expected to touch down this afternoon. As reported, they will be transported from the airport to Klettsvík, a small cove in the Westman Islands off Iceland’s south coast.

The whales in question, Little Grey and Little White, are originally from Russian waters, but were taken into captivity at a young age, spending most of their lives living and performing at Shanghai’s Changfeng Ocean World Zoo.

Their liberation from marine animal entertainment to live freer lives was organised in part by the Sea Life Trust, a British environmental organization dedicated to the protection of marine wildlife. This particular project has been launched at considerable cost, as the whales have been transported some 10,000 kilometres over a journey lasting over 30 hours.

It is hoped that they will adapt well to their new environs, and live more fulfilling lives in their new home.

