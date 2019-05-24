VIDEO: Bashar Murad And Hatari Release New Single, Video Shot In Palestine - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Anti-capitalist anarcho-technoclash BDSM enfants terribles Hatari were apparently up to a lot more than Eurovision while in Israel.

A new single and video called Klefi/Samed (صامد) has just been released, featuring both Hatari and queer Palestinian musician Bashar Murad. Living in East Jerusalem, Murad has been generating considerable international attention for his hard-hitting lyrical content, touching on topics such as gender expression, politics, and the liberation of Palestine.

Judging by the surroundings of the video, it is apparent that it was shot in Palestine itself. Hatari paid a visit to Hebron while in the region for the Eurovision Song Contest, and drew criticism from Eurovision organisers for commenting to the press about the “apartheid” they personally witnessed in Palestine.

The song itself, both musically and lyrically, is a rallying call of freedom and liberation. Best enjoyed at high volume.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!