EasyJet Reducing Flights, British Airways And Wizz Air To Increase Flights To Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

EasyJet Reducing Flights, British Airways And Wizz Air To Increase Flights To Iceland

Published May 22, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Wikimedia Commons

Budget airline EasyJet have reduced their flights to and from Iceland, Icelandic tourism industry watchdog site turisti.is reports, due to the current exchange rate. However, both British Airways and Wizz Air will increase their flights from London to Iceland this winter.

As the site details, EasyJet have decreased their flights to and from Iceland despite the fall of WOW Air creating a market opening for other airlines to step in.

Andy Cockburn, a spokesperson for EasyJet, told turisti.is that the company decided to decrease supply in order to meet a decrease in demand, which he attributes to current exchange rates that make Iceland expensive—the most expensive country in Europe, in fact.

Not to worry, though; British Airways and Wizz Air are reportedly both poised to increase their flights to Iceland this winter. Wizz Air has in fact already stepped up their game in the wake of WOW, with flights to and from Iceland that are already attempting to pick up some of WOW’s former market share.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Icelandic Right Wingers Invite Islamophobe To Speak At Harpa

Icelandic Right Wingers Invite Islamophobe To Speak At Harpa

by

News
Immigration Appeals Board Overturns ÚTL Ruling Blocking Bangladeshi Students

Immigration Appeals Board Overturns ÚTL Ruling Blocking Bangladeshi Students

by

News
Clouds, Cold And Even Snow In The Cards This Week In Iceland

Clouds, Cold And Even Snow In The Cards This Week In Iceland

by

News
Five-Day Hip-Hop Summer Camp For Icelandic Youth Announced

Five-Day Hip-Hop Summer Camp For Icelandic Youth Announced

by

News
John Oliver Says “Magnificent” Hatari Are Better Informed Than Trump

John Oliver Says “Magnificent” Hatari Are Better Informed Than Trump

by

News
Response To Hatari’s Performance At Eurovision Swift, Drawing Praise And Condemnation

Response To Hatari’s Performance At Eurovision Swift, Drawing Praise And Condemnation

by

Show Me More!