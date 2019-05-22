EasyJet Reducing Flights, British Airways And Wizz Air To Increase Flights To Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Wikimedia Commons

Budget airline EasyJet have reduced their flights to and from Iceland, Icelandic tourism industry watchdog site turisti.is reports, due to the current exchange rate. However, both British Airways and Wizz Air will increase their flights from London to Iceland this winter.

As the site details, EasyJet have decreased their flights to and from Iceland despite the fall of WOW Air creating a market opening for other airlines to step in.

Andy Cockburn, a spokesperson for EasyJet, told turisti.is that the company decided to decrease supply in order to meet a decrease in demand, which he attributes to current exchange rates that make Iceland expensive—the most expensive country in Europe, in fact.

Not to worry, though; British Airways and Wizz Air are reportedly both poised to increase their flights to Iceland this winter. Wizz Air has in fact already stepped up their game in the wake of WOW, with flights to and from Iceland that are already attempting to pick up some of WOW’s former market share.

