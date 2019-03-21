Yellow Weather Alert In Iceland Tomorrow - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Yellow Weather Alert In Iceland Tomorrow

Published March 21, 2019

Aliya Uteuova
Strong winds of up to 28m/s are expected to hit East Iceland tomorrow, March 22. This comes from the latest alert from the Icelandic Met Office.

This yellow alert was released for Northeast Iceland, East Iceland, Eastfjords and Southeast Iceland.

The weather in the Eastfjords and the Southeast region will pose risks for traffic, especially light vehicles and trailers. Travel disruptions in the eastern coastal area are likely, and therefore car travel through the area is not advised.

Snow and rain is in the forecast for the entire island tomorrow, with temperatures in the capital area dropping to 0°C and winds at 7-13m/s. There might be no sunshine for the first the Spring Equinox, but that shouldn’t stop you from creating your own!

You can get a detailed weather report via the Icelandic Met Office and, as always, monitor road conditions before getting behind the wheel.

