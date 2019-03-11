Island Life: Planes Grounded, Phone Ban, Closed Canyons - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Island Life: Planes Grounded, Phone Ban, Closed Canyons

Published March 11, 2019

Andie Fontaine
The people of Vopnafjörður, in northeast Iceland, are beside themselves with worry as flights to Vopnafjörður, Höfn and Þórshöfn are expected to cease next year. Representatives from Vopnafjörður point out that the sole connections to the town are three precarious roads that travel over mountain passes, but who knows, maybe the closed airstrip will mean better roads are in the works.

A grade school in Stykkishólmur has taken an unusual step to deter children from using smartphones. While many schools have opted to ban their use, this school has decided instead to encourage kids to learn chess. A fitting solution for a chess-loving people.

Numerous tourist areas across South Iceland have had to temporarily close due to poor walking conditions, exacerbated not just by ever-increasing foot traffic but also very wet and warm weather that has plagued the region. Pray for ice or wait for summer, we suppose.

