New Supermarket Comes To Hallveigarstigur; Promises To Be Better Than Old One - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

There may only be one Bónus supermarket left downtown, but the owner of the new shop coming to replace the Bónus on Hallveigarstígur promises improvements over the Bónus which used to be there.

As reported, the Bónus on Hallveigarstígur was closed as part of an agreement reached between Hagar, the company which owns Bónus, Olíuverslun Íslands and the real estate company DGV, with arbitration by the Icelandic Competition Authority (ICA). The ICA considers the location to be a key spot in the capital area, and they believe the location should be available to other companies.

Vísir now reports that the location now has another supermarket, Super1, a Danish chain. This particular franchise is owned and operated by Sigurður Pálmi Sigurbjörnsson.

As a point of interest, Sigurður is the son of Ingibjörg Pálmadóttir, who is a major shareholder in Hagar which, as mentioned, owns Bónus amongst other interests. Sigurður downplayed the family connection, saying that he has no other connections nor business dealings with Hagar apart from family ties.

All that said, he has promised that Super1 will be an improvement over the Bónus which used to be at the location.

“There will be more variety and longer operating hours,” he told reporters, adding that the shop will also use less packaging, and focus on more organic goods along with general environmentally friendly practices. “If anyone wants to give me some suggestions, it’s enough to just show up here. I’ll be here all day.”