Poll: Slight Changes In Levels Of Party Support - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Poll: Slight Changes In Levels Of Party Support

Published January 17, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

A new poll from Market and Media Research (MMR) shows support decline slightly for every party in Parliament—with two notable exceptions.

The results of the poll, conducted from January 4 to January 14, show that support for almost every party in Parliament declined slightly from the time of the last poll, which concluded on December 11.

Support for the Independence Party—still the largest party in the country—is unchanged, at 22.2%. Over the same period of time, support for the Social Democrats went from about 17% to 15%; support for the Pirate Party went from 14.4% to 13.8%; support for the Progressive Party went from 12.5% to 11.7%; support for the Left-Greens went from 12.9% to 11.3%; and support for the Reform Party went from 8.5% to 7.6%.

As can be seen, support for all of these parties either stayed the same or declined from the last poll. There were, however, two exceptions: the Centre Party and the People’s Party.

MPs for these two parties were those recorded in the Klaustur case, with six in all—four from the Centre Party and two from the People’s Party—recorded in a bar speaking abusively about their female colleagues. In the MMR poll, support for the Centre Party went from 5.9% to 6.9%, and support for the People’s party went from 4.2% to 6.7%.

