Icelandic Queer Rights Groups Release Joint Statement On New US Anti-Trans & Intersex Memo

In response to a memo recently issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), four queer rights groups in Iceland have issued a joint statement condemning the government’s attempt at ignoring decades of scientific consensus and erasing the existence of trans and intersex Americans.

The New York Times reported last Sunday that, according to a memo from the HHS that they obtained, the administration is seeking to establish a legal definition of sex under Title IX, a federal civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in education programmes that receive government financial assistance. As the Times reports, “The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing.”

This definition not only contradicts what decades of scientific research have taught us about gender, but also ignores the already medically established consensus on sex, as science understands that sex goes beyond simply “male” or “female”, and has done for decades.

In response to the HHS, a statement has been issued by The National Queer Organisation Of Iceland, Intersex Iceland, Trans Iceland and Reykjavík Pride. Therein, they point out that “the proposal would be a heavy blow to intersex people’s struggle for human rights, constituting yet another attempt by public authorities to erase their existence,” and affirm: “The existence of trans and intersex people is an incontestable reality. It can never be erased with the stroke of a pen.”

You can read the full statement below: