Yacht Pirate Intercepted In Iceland, Currently In Police Custody

A man in the Westfjörds reportedly stole a brand new yacht and attempted to sail it away from the country, but was soon intercepted by the Icelandic Coast Guard and returned to port. The suspect is now in police custody, but it is still unknown what the motivation behind the crime was.

It all began last Sunday, when police received a call that the yacht was missing from Ísafjörður harbour, RÚV reports. After contacting the Icelandic Coast Guard for assistance, a helicopter was deployed, which spotted the yacht far out in Breiðafjörður.

The vessel was directed to sail to the nearest port, which was the village of Rif in Snæfellsnes. The suspect was the only one on board, and was immediately taken into police custody.

Vísir reports that the suspect has been questioned by police and was cooperative. He will soon be taken to court for the issuing of a travel ban, as he is originally from overseas.