Smuggled Bird Detained At Icelandic Border, Later Deported

A caged bird that someone attempted to bring into Iceland by ferry was detained by customs, and later deported.

According to an announcement from the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), the bird was brought to Iceland in mid-August in a car traveling on the Smyril line ferry, which docks in Seyðisfjörður. After being held by authorities in isolation, it was sent out of the country last week.

The people who brought the bird had no permission to do so, and there was no health certificate for the animal. By law, pets which are brought to Iceland without fulfilling the necessary preconditions for their travel will be deported, or possibly even put down.

If you want to bring your pet to Iceland, you first need to get a health certificate from a veterinarian. Upon arrival, caged birds are kept in isolation for four weeks for monitoring, and may only arrive in Iceland by the Keflavík International Airport.

Iceland has very strict laws for the importing of any animals, and pets of all kinds can be kept in isolation for far longer than you may be vacationing. As such, it’s probably best to find a petsitter back home before traveling, rather than attempt to bring your pet with you.