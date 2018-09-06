Warm Front Heading To Iceland Today

A warm front just west of Iceland will likely reach our fair shores today. Temperatures will rise, but it will get a lot wetter.

Vísir reports that the arriving front will bring with it more rain, especially in Snæfellsnes and Reykjanes. Elsewhere in West Iceland, humidity will rise considerably, so fog can be expected.

At the same time, winds approaching from the southeast will reach up to 15 metres per second. While not exactly severe storm conditions, when combined with wet roads, this will compel those driving in the countryside to exercise more caution.

On the plus side, North Iceland will actually be getting the best part of the deal when it comes to these conditions. Temperatures there could go up to 16°, and it will only be partly cloudy there.

Icelandic weather is notoriously mercurial. For more up-to-date forecasts, check out the English page for the Icelandic Met Office.