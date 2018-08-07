News
Icelandic Whaling Company Did Not Abide Food Handling Laws

Icelandic Whaling Company Did Not Abide Food Handling Laws

Words by
Photos by
Arne Feuher

Published August 7, 2018

Hvalur hf, the last Icelandic whaling company to hunt endangered fin whales, never followed Icelandic food handling laws regarding the butchering of whale meat, Fréttablaðið reports.

In 2009, new regulations were put in place by health authorities regarding the safe butchering and handling of whale meat. Amongst these regulations is that the actual butchering be conducted within an enclosed, covered space. Hvalur hf., which recently gained international attention for killing a rare blue-fin whale hybrid, never abided this regulation, and has conducted all meat butchering in the open air.

When asked how Hvalur’s operations were allowed to continue despite not following this regulation, Viktor Pálsson, a lawyer for the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, said that this regulation was made more flexible, demanding only that those butchering whale use “appropriate means” for preventing the contamination of meat.

Hvalur’s operations license runs out on September 15, and this license expressly demands that companies fulfill all regulations pertaining to them. Despite this, an inspection of the Hvalfjörður whaling station by food health authorities showed seven comments were made on conditions there last June; six were made during another inspection about two weeks ago.

The company aims to hunt a total of 160 fin whales this season.

Latest

News
Three Centenarian Icelanders Share Their Secrets For Longevity

Three Centenarian Icelanders Share Their Secrets For Longevity

by

Three Icelandic women, all 100 years old or older, offered their methods for attaining a long and healthy life, at

News
South Iceland Flooding Continues, Part Of Route 1 Closed

South Iceland Flooding Continues, Part Of Route 1 Closed

by

Flooding is still pretty severe in south Iceland, and part of Route 1 is closed. Travelers are advised to exercise

News
Erik Hamrén New Iceland Mens Football Coach

Erik Hamrén New Iceland Mens Football Coach

by

South African football team Mamelodi Sundowns announced earlier tonight that Erik Hamrén, their Head of Technical, has been released from

News
Travel Warning: Skaftá Flooding Imminent

Travel Warning: Skaftá Flooding Imminent

by

The Skaftárjökull glacier ice sheet has collapsed by eleven meters since midnight and electrical conductivity in Skaftá is increasing. The

News
Inspiring: Ice Cream Sales Not Influenced By Bad Weather

Inspiring: Ice Cream Sales Not Influenced By Bad Weather

by

You might remember the sweet, promising sound of the approaching ice cream truck from blissful childhood days, when you would

News
40% Of Drunk Drivers Foreign

40% Of Drunk Drivers Foreign

by

Out of the 1,300 drivers suspected of drunk driving by the police this year, around 40% of them were of

Show Me More!