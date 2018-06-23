Island Life: Eastern Heatwave, Ambulance Teddy Bears, Police Swoop On Tern Eggs

The warmest, sunniest summers in Iceland take place in Egilsstaðir, and locals literally cannot shut up about it. East Iceland news service Austurfrétt reports that last May was amongst the best on record, with the average temperature in Egilsstaðir sitting just under 8°C. Visitors to Iceland may get a chill reading that, but such temperatures are actually pretty great for that time of year. Lucky ducks.

In what is likely the most adorable story of the year, 5th grader Ástrún Björnsdóttir of Borgarnes came up with the idea that ambulances should have teddy bears on board for children who might be scared or anxious as they’re transported to hospital. Her classmates liked the idea, and sewed their own teddy bears, which were then donated to the local ambulatory service. Teddy bears will now be de rigueur in these vehicles.

Meanwhile in South Iceland, police seized 200 Arctic tern eggs that one fearless woman had been harvesting from local nesting grounds. These birds are protected, and their nesting areas clearly marked, but when questioned the woman said she’d been doing this for years. How no one noticed someone being swarmed by angry terns year after year is a mystery.