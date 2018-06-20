News
Icelandic Police Reportedly Enjoying Themselves In Russia

Icelandic Police Reportedly Enjoying Themselves In Russia

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Instagram of National Commissioner of the Police

Published June 20, 2018

Five Icelandic police officers are in Moscow for the World Cup, although not just to support their country’s team.

RÚV reports there are five Icelandic police officers in Moscow right now, acting as an arm of Icelandic law enforcement and generally looking out for the well-being of Icelanders in Russia’s capital. One Icelander was arrested just before the Argentina-Iceland game, for allegedly getting into a scuffle.

Two of these officers work in a kind of international office in Moscow, where law enforcement officers from all the countries at the World Cup meet and share information. Part of this effort is to step up surveillance and preventative measures against football thugs who hope to ruin the game for everyone else.

The other three officers travel with the Icelandic national men’s team between locations, as security but also to prevent other Icelanders for getting into trouble. These three officers will also be traveling with the team to Volgograd.

You can follow the adventures of the Icelandic police in Moscow on their Instagram.

Read more about Iceland’s World Cup adventure here. Get A Smite the World T-shirt here.

Latest

News
Icelandic Government To Meet Over US Border Policy

Icelandic Government To Meet Over US Border Policy

by

Iceland’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee will soon meet to discuss how to respond to US policy on the treatment of

News
Icelanders Protest US Border Policy & European Refugee Policy

Icelanders Protest US Border Policy & European Refugee Policy

by

Icelanders, upset at US policy of separating children from asylum seeker parents at the border with the country, are starting

News
What Do Icelanders Think Their Chances Are At The World Cup?

What Do Icelanders Think Their Chances Are At The World Cup?

by

A new poll from Market and Media Research asked Icelanders how far they believe the national men’s team will get

News
Meet One Of The Last Icelanders To Live In A Turf House

Meet One Of The Last Icelanders To Live In A Turf House

by

Elísabet Sveinsdóttir is one of the few remaining Icelanders to live in a traditional turf house, something she looks forward

News
Turkish Flag Raised Over Icelandic Government Offices In Act Of Protest

Turkish Flag Raised Over Icelandic Government Offices In Act Of Protest

by

The Turkish flag was hoisted over Iceland’s government offices yesterday in an act of protest against what friends and family

News
Reykjavik Socialists Call For End To Special Bonuses For Councilpersons

Reykjavik Socialists Call For End To Special Bonuses For Councilpersons

by

Reykjavík councilpersons receive bonuses for attending meetings that amount to a monthly wage for many city workers. Socialists want to

Show Me More!