Icelandic Police Reportedly Enjoying Themselves In Russia

Five Icelandic police officers are in Moscow for the World Cup, although not just to support their country’s team.

RÚV reports there are five Icelandic police officers in Moscow right now, acting as an arm of Icelandic law enforcement and generally looking out for the well-being of Icelanders in Russia’s capital. One Icelander was arrested just before the Argentina-Iceland game, for allegedly getting into a scuffle.

Two of these officers work in a kind of international office in Moscow, where law enforcement officers from all the countries at the World Cup meet and share information. Part of this effort is to step up surveillance and preventative measures against football thugs who hope to ruin the game for everyone else.

The other three officers travel with the Icelandic national men’s team between locations, as security but also to prevent other Icelanders for getting into trouble. These three officers will also be traveling with the team to Volgograd.

You can follow the adventures of the Icelandic police in Moscow on their Instagram.

