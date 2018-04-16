News
Significant Increase Of Cruise Ships To Iceland Expected

Significant Increase Of Cruise Ships To Iceland Expected

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Creative Commons

Published April 16, 2018

The Reykjavík Harbour Authority expects some 167 cruise ships to come to Iceland this year, bringing with them over 147,000 people. This marks a significant rise from years previous, and the number is expected to grow.

Vísir reports that of the 167 cruise ships coming to Iceland this year, 14 of them will go to Akranes. Last year, 135 cruise ships visited Iceland, bringing 128,000 tourists with them.

Ten years ago, only 83 cruise ships docked at Icelandic shores, disembarking 59,308 passengers.

This increase is not expected to slow down any time soon, either. The Harbour Authority already has 178 cruise ships booked for Iceland in 2019, which will bring some 191,000 passengers. The largest groups booking these cruises are Germans and Americans.

Cruise ships are a somewhat contentious topic in Iceland. Some areas, such as the Westfjords, have been worried that cruise ships threaten the pristine nature of the more sparsely populated areas of the region.

Furthermore, cruise ships bring with them a considerable amount of air pollution. When a cruise ship docks in harbour, it leaves its generators running continuously. In a single 24-hour period, one cruise ship burns enough oil to equal the pollution from 10,000 cars. There is a common solution at hand – but Icelandic harbour officials do not have it.

Many major harbours around the world have taken up connecting large power cables to the ships, so that they may be provided with electricity without having to burn oil and pollute the harbour area. Reykjavík has no such power apparatus, it is reported, due to its expense.

“We have similar equipment for trawlers and boats at the old harbour,” Port Director Gísli Gíslason told reporters in 2014. “The project of connecting these societies [to electricity], which these cruise ships are, is tremendously expensive.”

Latest

News
Mother Of Icelandic Man Killed In Syria Writes A Poem To ‘Old Lizard’ Erdogan

Mother Of Icelandic Man Killed In Syria Writes A Poem To ‘Old Lizard’ Erdogan

by

When young human rights activist Haukur Hilmarsson was reportedly killed in combat in Syria at the beginning of March, his

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

As we get ready to enjoy what is expected to be one of the best days of summer, we also

News
Bombing Of Syria Sparks Divided Opinions Within Iceland’s Government

Bombing Of Syria Sparks Divided Opinions Within Iceland’s Government

by

Members of Iceland’s Parliament appear sharply divided over the bombing of Syria, conducted by the US, UK and France last

News
Unusual Heatwave To Sweep West Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

Unusual Heatwave To Sweep West Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

by

According to the Icelandic Met Office, we can expect an unusually warm day today on the entire West coasts of

News
Reykjadalur Valley Too Damaged To Stay Open, Says Environment Agency Of Iceland

Reykjadalur Valley Too Damaged To Stay Open, Says Environment Agency Of Iceland

by

According to a statement issued by the Environment Agency of Iceland, a recent evaluation of the Reykjadalur Valley has deemed

News
New GRECO Report Evaluates Iceland’s Response Against Corruption In Politics

New GRECO Report Evaluates Iceland’s Response Against Corruption In Politics

by

In a report published yesterday by the Council of Europe, the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) criticised Iceland for not

Show Me More!