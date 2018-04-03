City Elections: Majority Holds, Most Want Dagur To Stay As Reykjavik Mayor

With municipal elections just over a month away, a new poll show most Icelanders want things to stay pretty much the way they are in Reykjavík City Hall.

The poll, conducted by the Social Science Department at the University of Iceland on behalf of Morgunblaðið, asked respondents about how they intended to vote in next month’s municipal elections. The results indicate that most people are more or less fine with how Reykjavík has been conducting its business.

On the subject of which parties people would vote for in Reykjavík City Hall, the Social Democrats polled the highest, RÚV reports, at just over 30%, giving them eight seats in Reykjavík’s 23-seat City Hall. The Left-Greens would win three seats, and the Pirate Party would win two seats, if elections were held today. As such, even with the absence of Bright Future, the current majority would still hold.

Following the Social Democrats by about four percentage points is the Independence Party, who would win seven seats if elections were held today. At the same time, the Reform Party would win two seats, and the Centre Party would win one. The Progressives, polling at just under 3%, would lose both the seats they currently have.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given these results, most people polled also want Social Democrat Dagur B. Eggertsson to continue as Mayor of Reykjavík. 46% of those polled chose him, with Eyþór Arnalds of the Independence Party trailing behind him, at 30%.

Municipal elections in Iceland will be held on May 26.