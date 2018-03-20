News
Crossfit Reykjavik: Follow The Competition Live On Thursday Night!

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Timothee Lambrecq

Published March 20, 2018

Three of the best Crossfit athletes in the world, Annie Mist Þórisdóttir, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir and Ragnheiður Sara Sigmundsdóttir, will be competing on live television at midnight GMT between Thursday and Friday for the latest Crossfit Reykjavik event.

While around 60 people involved with the event itself are expected to come to Iceland this week, RÚV reports that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the competition online. Crossfit has been especially popular in Iceland over the past few years, where it has quickly become The Sport to practice, even turning into a status symbol.

For those of you who are content with watching people lifting things and pushing their strength’s limits, the event will be streamed live on the Crossfit website as well as on their Facebook page. Since Crossfit is even more popular in the US, the live stream will take advantage of the time difference to follow a more comfortable timetable for the US viewers, who will be therefore able to enjoy it on Thursday night.

The event itself is part of a larger tournament called OPEN, which was launched last February. The top 20 athletes from the OPEN tournament will qualify for the European Crossfit Games, while the top five female and five male athletes from the European Games will then compete in August in the Reebok Crossfit Games hosted in Madison, USA. In the meantime, feed your excitement by following the Icelandic athletes on their Instagram pages: @anniethorisdottir, @katrintanja and @sarasigmunds.

