News
Keflavík Man Takes Kitten Hostage, Gets Arrested

Keflavík Man Takes Kitten Hostage, Gets Arrested

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Mathias Erhart/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 12, 2018

An intoxicated man who took a kitten hostage was arrested shortly after the incident began, with no harm done to the kitten in question.

Vísir reports that police in Suðurnes were called to a home in Keflavík last Saturday on the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they were met with a hostage situation.

A drunken man had reportedly entered the room of the owner of a kitten, asking to see it. He also got to hold the kitten, but being unwillingly to relinquish it again to its owner, went into another room with the kitten and locked himself in. He refused to return the kitten, and police were called to the scene.

The man did not react well to the involvement of the police, becoming considerably angry. He did, however, eventually release the kitten to police custody.

Whether upset about having to give up the kitten or just very drunk, the man continued exhibiting threatening behaviour after releasing his hostage and was arrested. No word yet on whether he will be charged for the kidnapping.

Latest

News
Music News: ‘Vacuum’ Pop-Opera, Sólveig In Japan, Örvar Goes Solo

Music News: ‘Vacuum’ Pop-Opera, Sólveig In Japan, Örvar Goes Solo

by

A new collaborative music “pop-opera” called VACUUM has been announced, taking place April 12th at Tjarnabíó. Inspired by the vacuum

News
Health Authorities Recommend Taking Mass Transit To Fight Air Pollution

Health Authorities Recommend Taking Mass Transit To Fight Air Pollution

by

A representatives for the Reykjavík Healthy Supervisory Authority believes people need to be encouraged to take mass transit to fight

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

It’s been a busy week, with good and sad news alike, and with a good dose of sunshine to warm

News
President Of Iceland Says Icelanders Should Stop Joking About Global Warming

President Of Iceland Says Icelanders Should Stop Joking About Global Warming

by

During the World Ocean Summit held in Mexico last weekend, President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson said it’s time for

News
Uproar Over Medical Requirements To Take Part In Miss Universe Iceland

Uproar Over Medical Requirements To Take Part In Miss Universe Iceland

by

The Chairman of Trans Iceland Alda Villiljós has condemned the requirement list published by Miss Universe Iceland which requires applicants

News
Mother Of Icelander Killed In Syria Pleas For More Information

Mother Of Icelander Killed In Syria Pleas For More Information

by

The mother of Haukur Hilmarsson, who was reportedly killed in combat in Afrin last month, has issued another plea to

Show Me More!