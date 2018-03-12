Keflavík Man Takes Kitten Hostage, Gets Arrested

An intoxicated man who took a kitten hostage was arrested shortly after the incident began, with no harm done to the kitten in question.

Vísir reports that police in Suðurnes were called to a home in Keflavík last Saturday on the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they were met with a hostage situation.

A drunken man had reportedly entered the room of the owner of a kitten, asking to see it. He also got to hold the kitten, but being unwillingly to relinquish it again to its owner, went into another room with the kitten and locked himself in. He refused to return the kitten, and police were called to the scene.

The man did not react well to the involvement of the police, becoming considerably angry. He did, however, eventually release the kitten to police custody.

Whether upset about having to give up the kitten or just very drunk, the man continued exhibiting threatening behaviour after releasing his hostage and was arrested. No word yet on whether he will be charged for the kidnapping.