News
Shorter Work Week May Also Help Gender Equality In Iceland

Shorter Work Week May Also Help Gender Equality In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published February 8, 2018

A lawyer for the government employees union contends that amongst the positive effects of a shortened work week would be greater gender equality. Localised experiments with a shortened work week in Iceland have already shown positive results.

Sonja Ýr Þorbergsdóttir, a lawyer for the Confederation of State and Municipal Employees of Iceland, explained for RÚV that about a third of women in Iceland only work part time, the main reason being that they are traditionally tasked with caring for the family. If the full time work week was shortened, she contends, then men and women could more evenly share family duties.

“We know that this increased responsibility that women shoulder, especially in so-called ‘unpaid labour’, in household and family care, results in lower pay and a decrease in employment possibilities,” she said.

These are not just speculations on her part, either. Sonja points out that studies conducted in France and Switzerland have shown that a decreased full time work week has a positive effect on the participation of women in the work market.

Most recently, the City of Reykjavík conducted a year-long experiment with a shortened work week for some of its employees. Despite the work week in these places being up to five hours shorter, productivity and costs remained the same. At the same time, employees reported greater work satisfaction, fewer sick days, and a greater level of well-being in general.

Related:

Iceland’s Equal Pay Law Sets New World Standard

Latest

News
Iceland May Be Facing Housing Crisis

Iceland May Be Facing Housing Crisis

by

17,000 apartments will be needed in Iceland by the end of 2019, according to a new report from the Housing

News
Reykjavík City Elections: Majority Holds, But Conservatives Gain

Reykjavík City Elections: Majority Holds, But Conservatives Gain

by

A new Gallup poll shows that the Reykjavík City Council majority is holding its ground, but has lost some support

News
Legalising Euthanasia In Iceland: Senior Citizens Say Yes To Dutch Way

Legalising Euthanasia In Iceland: Senior Citizens Say Yes To Dutch Way

by

A non-partisan coalition comprised of seven Icelandic MPs is currently working on a bill to legalise assisted suicide in Iceland.

News
Icelandic Man Isn’t Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Icelandic Man Isn’t Granted Icelandic Citizenship

by

The Directorate of Immigration recently refused to grant Icelandic citizenship to a man who was born in Iceland from an

News
Last Words: Iceland Loses A Wonda

Last Words: Iceland Loses A Wonda

by

The departure of Iceland’s favourite drag queen to England may just be the death of the queer culture renaissance in

News
Iceland’s Equal Pay Law Sets New World Standard

Iceland’s Equal Pay Law Sets New World Standard

by

Iceland has always been praised as a country with great equality between men and women. It also recently became the

Show Me More!