News
Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

Words by
Photos by
Still from the movie

Published February 6, 2018

Hlýnur Pálmason’s debut feature ‘Vinterbrødre’ (‘The Winter Brothers’) received on Sunday the annual Robert Award for Best Film from the Danish Film Academy. The movie also received the Best Actor Award for Elliott Crosset Hove’s performance, as well as the Best Supporting Actress Award for Victoria Carmen Sonne.

‘Vinterbrødre’ follows the story of two brothers struggling through a rough winter while working at a limestone factory in the middle of nowhere. It’s a psychological drama dealing with the subject of a violent family conflict while dissecting the darker aspects of human nature amplified by isolation. 

Vinterbrødre – Trailer from Det Danske Filminstitut on Vimeo.

The grim setting and faded colours mirror the tension between characters with striking precision, but it’s the sound that gives a unique quality to the movie—raspy, raw and violent. “We wanted the sound to differ from the picture, to be coming from the core, while the visuals would be the outside surface,” writer/director Pàlmason told RÚV. “We wanted the sound to be expressive and give its own character to the story.”

The sound design together with costume design and make-up where also honoured by the Danish Academy.


Latest

News
Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plumb

Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plumb

by

Following the plummet of US stocks by almost 1500 percentage points, which amounts to a -5,8%, the Icelandic stock market

News
Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

by

Radical social space Andrými, located on the 2nd floor of Iðnó, will soon be changing location. The group is therefore

News
Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

by

Even though there were no Icelandic representatives to be found at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl night,

News
Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

by

The municipality of Bláaskógabyggð has recently voted against the idea of building a luxurious hotel and spa in the area

News
A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

by

Last week’s storm forecast did not disappoint. But if we were expecting strong winds and disruption, our fears have quickly

News
Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

by

Waves of shock have rippled across the country as a man working for the Government Agency for Child Protection was

Show Me More!