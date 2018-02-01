Icelandic Female Choir Sings In Fleet Foxes Video

Not unlike your neighbourhood cats’ repeated attempts to rise to power, Icelanders campaign to take over the world sneakily goes on. This time, Icelandic female choir Graduale Nobili has infiltrated the international music scene by performing in the new Fleet Foxes music video “Crack-Up.”

The Choir, which was founded in the year 2000, is comprised of a group of ambitious girls between 18 and 24 years of age who have collectively won various choir competitions at international level. Graduale Nobili was chosen to sing along the one and only Björk in her 2011 album Biophilia, before accompanying her on her tour around the world.

Their path to success was therefore already paved when they performed alongside Fleet Foxes at the band’s anticipated concert in Harpa during the 2017 edition of Iceland Airwaves. The video, produced and released by Consequence Of Sound, captures Graduale Nobili’s ethereal performance amidst red light and whiffs of smoke in the fiery halls of Eldborg, Harpa.