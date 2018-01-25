News
Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Screenshot

Published January 25, 2018

A map of hard-to-pronounce Icelandic places has gone viral on Icelandic Facebook—and beyond—in recent days. The map contains obscure, tongue-twisting names like Laufskálafjallgarður and Brúnkuskurðarpollur.

It was found on Reddit, and reposted by writer Alda Sigmundsdóttir, reports MBL. “I’m quite bewildered by all the attention that this got,” she said.

However, one place on the map appears not to exist. Poor old “Litluspjótahólmaflögur” is, and will forever remain, a word that looks like a transcription of a particularly phlegmy coughing fit.


Latest

News
Icelanders Pre-order Electric Nissan Leaf Car En Masse

Icelanders Pre-order Electric Nissan Leaf Car En Masse

by

The bond between Icelanders and their cars is as akin to that of Italian men and their mothers: indissoluble, reverence-filled

News
Icelander In The Crew Of Oscar Nominated ‘The Breadwinner’

Icelander In The Crew Of Oscar Nominated ‘The Breadwinner’

by

Academy Awards night is almost upon us, and as the evening draws near hints about the nominees, both artists and

News
Yellow Weather Alert Issued Around Much Of Iceland Today & Tomorrow

Yellow Weather Alert Issued Around Much Of Iceland Today & Tomorrow

by

The Icelandic Met office has issued a yellow weather alert around more than half of Iceland’s coastline. In the Westfjords,

News
110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

by

Plans to raise an enormous tower right on the water at Reykjavík Harbour have not received any official greenlight, a

News
Cops In Iceland Regularly Called To Deal With Spying Drones

Cops In Iceland Regularly Called To Deal With Spying Drones

by

A man swatted and destroyed a drone he discovered hovering just outside his living room window last night, and police

News
Supreme Court Confirms 76% Toll On Imported French Fries

Supreme Court Confirms 76% Toll On Imported French Fries

by

Like it or not, the highest court in Iceland has confirmed that the government can place a 76% toll on

Show Me More!