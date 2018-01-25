Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

A map of hard-to-pronounce Icelandic places has gone viral on Icelandic Facebook—and beyond—in recent days. The map contains obscure, tongue-twisting names like Laufskálafjallgarður and Brúnkuskurðarpollur.

It was found on Reddit, and reposted by writer Alda Sigmundsdóttir, reports MBL. “I’m quite bewildered by all the attention that this got,” she said.

However, one place on the map appears not to exist. Poor old “Litluspjótahólmaflögur” is, and will forever remain, a word that looks like a transcription of a particularly phlegmy coughing fit.