News
Record Number Of Foreign Immigrants In Iceland

Record Number Of Foreign Immigrants In Iceland

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 10, 2017

More foreign immigrants are expected to arrive in Iceland during our current boom than in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crash, reports Mbl.

During the first nine months of the year, there was a net immigration of 6,600 foreign citizens, with 4,600 more entering the country as temporary workers–both are record figures.

Páll Guðjónsson, the director of the Association for Capital Area Municipalities, said that an analysis will made on the possible impact the influx of foreigners will have on the education system.

We at the Grapevine obviously celebrate these news as the more foreigners there are, the more readers we can sucker into reading our stuff. Woohoo!

Latest

News
Finding Phono: Nothing Left To Lose

Finding Phono: Nothing Left To Lose

by

I’ve lost my wife, she took the goddamn kids–those brats–but maybe, just maybe, if I solve this Phono case, everything

News
Comic By Elín Elísabet

Comic By Elín Elísabet

by

Elín Elísabet is an illustrator with an abnormal interest in the mundane. You’ll find her around the streets of Reykjavík,

News
Island Life: Phones, Weightlifting, Ptarmigans

Island Life: Phones, Weightlifting, Ptarmigans

by

A primary school in Egilsstaðir instituted a 4-day ban on mobile phones in the school that applied to students and

News
News In Brief: Early November Edition

News In Brief: Early November Edition

by

Our top story today is undoubtedly the results of the parliamentary elections and the ongoing coalition talks. Two new parties,

News
Elections ’17: The Drama Continues In Iceland As Coalition Talks Split

Elections ’17: The Drama Continues In Iceland As Coalition Talks Split

by

After four-party coalition talks between the Left-Greens, the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party and the Pirates broke down earlier this

News
Marshall House & Blue Lagoon Take Design Honours

Marshall House & Blue Lagoon Take Design Honours

by

Yesterday, to much fanfare, and a great Babies concert, the Icelandic design awards were handed out at the theatre Iðnó.

Show Me More!