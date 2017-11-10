Record Number Of Foreign Immigrants In Iceland

More foreign immigrants are expected to arrive in Iceland during our current boom than in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crash, reports Mbl.

During the first nine months of the year, there was a net immigration of 6,600 foreign citizens, with 4,600 more entering the country as temporary workers–both are record figures.

Páll Guðjónsson, the director of the Association for Capital Area Municipalities, said that an analysis will made on the possible impact the influx of foreigners will have on the education system.

