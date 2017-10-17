Traffic At Víti Crater Has Made It Most Damaged Tourist Destination

The parking lots and walking paths by the volcanic crater Víti í Mývatnssveit in the north of Iceland are in complete disarray and deteriorating fast according to a new report by Landgræðslan, The Soil Conservation Service of Iceland, reports RÚV.

In recent months Landgræðslan has taken part in an international project in which the status of walking paths and rest areas in Iceland was looked into. According to project manager Davíð Arnar Stefánsson the increased tourism traffic by Víti has caused it to become the worst treated tourist destination he has seen.

“The approach to Víti is the worst I’ve seen in the past few months, and I hear from people who are very familiar with the spot that it is deteriorating fast,” said Davíð. “The parking lot there seems to be far too small as people drive all over, and by it there’s formed a huge mud puddle right in the middle of very sensitive flora.”

According to Davíð the area around Víti has been treated very poorly in recent years and that landowners don’t seem to be interested in rectifying the situation.

“The area is in bad shape and has in no way been treated with care. I think it is vital to raise the issue,” said Davíð.