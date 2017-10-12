News
Pirate Party MP Forced To Wear Eyepatch To TV Debate

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Eva Pandora Baldursdóttir, Facebook

Published October 12, 2017

Pirate Party MP Eva Pandora Baldursdóttir wrote on Facebook that due to unforeseen circumstances she’d be forced to wear an eyepatch to a TV debate later today.

“Sometimes astounding things can happens at the worst time,” Eva wrote. “My one year old daughter scratched my eye, which means I have to wear an eyepatch over the weekend. That wouldn’t be an issue if it wasn’t for the fact that I’m going to a TV debate tonight. There I’ll of course be wearing my beautiful eyepatch.”

Well Eva, look on the bright side, at least it’s not a hook.

