British MP Goes On Furious Rant About WOW Air In Parliament

Labour MP Darren Jones went on a passionate rant about the price of carry-on bags on WOW Air flights, in the British Parliament yesterday. Jones is a former consumer affairs lawyer and was pointing out the extra fees sometimes charged by companies–including WOW.

“I myself have suffered that issue … we were forced to pay £75 to get our on-board luggage through the departure gate, This was more than the price of the ticket itself,” Jones told Parliament.

Parliament was discussing consumer issues following Brexit when Jones delivered the fiery speech, reported The Mirror. He also pointed out that carry-on allowed on WOW Air is “significantly smaller than on other airlines.”

Pay now, get money later

Jones and his wife decided the best course of action was to pay the price than later send a letter of complaint to WOW demanding a refund. He was stunned when the company didn’t agree.

But he wasn’t alone in his brave stand. Reaching across the aisle, Conservative Business Minister Margot James agreed that this was a “very justifiable complaint”.

Get over it, you agreed to it

But WOW wasn’t having any of it. A spokesman for the company said: “All WOW air passengers must manually select the number of cabin bags they wish to take on board at the time of booking.”

“The WOW air website provides dimensions and costs for all cabin baggage at this time. A small personal item is included at no charge, however, a larger carry-on bag is an additional cost.

“Whoever made the booking for Mr Jones and his wife would have clicked to confirm that they accept the costs for their carry-on bags at the time of booking.”

We can only hope Jones’ next cause will be the price of sandwiches on WOW Air flights. Those are 1306 ISK, or £9.49, that’s were they really get you.