News
Population of Iceland Increases to 344,000!

Population of Iceland Increases to 344,000!

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 1, 2017

The number of people living in Iceland increased by 3,850 during the 2nd quarter of 2017, according to Statistics Iceland, making us a whopping 343,960!

The number of males is 174,810 compared to 169,150 females, with a majority of 219,000 living in the capital region.

The report shows that 1,000 children were born and 550 individuals died during the quarter. But the increase in population is due to net immigration of 3,130 individuals. A total of 270 left Iceland and 3,400 immigrated to the country–the majority of whom were male.

God bless Mother Nature

The most popular destination for natives leaving our island is Denmark, while the majority of foreigners who left Iceland moved to Poland. At the end of the 2nd quarter, a total of 34,460 foreigners lived in the country, most of whom were from Poland.

All we can say in response to this news is: God bless Mother Nature, for it appears as though she has indeed let it rain men, and the reported dearth of males in Iceland has finally been solved. We now suspect that the government will soon begin paying foreigners to marry all of our dashing single bachelors. 

Let it rain.

 

Latest

News
Environment Minister Björt Ólafsdóttir Advertises Dress In Parliament

Environment Minister Björt Ólafsdóttir Advertises Dress In Parliament

by

Björt Ólafsdóttir, Iceland’s Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources, caused controversy after modelling a dress for the fashion brand Galvan

News
Glacial Flood In The South, Travel Warning Issued Around Vík

Glacial Flood In The South, Travel Warning Issued Around Vík

by

The Icelandic Met office has issued a warning to travellers in the south of Iceland in the region of Vík

News
Hour of The Wolf: Mysterious Silence At BSÍ

Hour of The Wolf: Mysterious Silence At BSÍ

by

To people who have lived outside of Iceland their whole life, bus stations are generally associated with dirt, putrid bodily

News
RÚV’s Teletext Service In Disarray – Grapevine In Crisis

RÚV’s Teletext Service In Disarray – Grapevine In Crisis

by

Readers will know that the Grapevine newsroom had to look out its window this morning to find a story about

News
Icelandic Film ‘Undir trénu’ Nominated At Venice Film Festival

Icelandic Film ‘Undir trénu’ Nominated At Venice Film Festival

by

The flim “Undir trénu” has been nominated for the Orizzonti sidebar at the Venice Film Festival, which is devoted to

News
Bæjarins Beztu Hot Dog Stand Moved For 1st Time Since 1937

Bæjarins Beztu Hot Dog Stand Moved For 1st Time Since 1937

by

For 80 years Bæjarins Beztu–probably the world’s most famous hot dog stand–has stood in the same spot on the corner

Show Me More!