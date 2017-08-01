Population of Iceland Increases to 344,000!

The number of people living in Iceland increased by 3,850 during the 2nd quarter of 2017, according to Statistics Iceland, making us a whopping 343,960!

The number of males is 174,810 compared to 169,150 females, with a majority of 219,000 living in the capital region.

The report shows that 1,000 children were born and 550 individuals died during the quarter. But the increase in population is due to net immigration of 3,130 individuals. A total of 270 left Iceland and 3,400 immigrated to the country–the majority of whom were male.

God bless Mother Nature

The most popular destination for natives leaving our island is Denmark, while the majority of foreigners who left Iceland moved to Poland. At the end of the 2nd quarter, a total of 34,460 foreigners lived in the country, most of whom were from Poland.

All we can say in response to this news is: God bless Mother Nature, for it appears as though she has indeed let it rain men, and the reported dearth of males in Iceland has finally been solved. We now suspect that the government will soon begin paying foreigners to marry all of our dashing single bachelors.

Let it rain.