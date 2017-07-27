Icelandic Film ‘Undir trénu’ Nominated At Venice Film Festival

The flim “Undir trénu” has been nominated for the Orizzonti sidebar at the Venice Film Festival, which is devoted to new trends in world cinema. This is the first time a full length Icelandic movie has been nominated for the award, but the festival is the oldest film festival in the world–having first been held in 1932.

“This is a great honour, both for me as a director and for everyone involved in the movie,” director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson told RÚV. I’m incredibly excited about screening the movie and it doesn’t hurt to do it in this setting.”

Premiere pushed back

The movie’s Iceland premiere was originally scheduled for August 23, but due to the nomination it has been decided to push it back two weeks.

“It is fun being ecstatic about delaying a premiere, but the Venice Film Festival is quite strict when it comes to these things. Nominated films are required to have their world premier at the festival,” Hafsteinn said.

Having not seen the movie, we can’t really tell you much about it, but apparently it has something to do with a sex tape, custody battles, chainsaws, missing pets and a tree. Sounds interesting.