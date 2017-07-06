News
Swan Attacks Sheep – VIDEO

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Sigríður Línberg Runólfsdóttir

Published July 6, 2017

Icelanders Sigríður Línberg Runólfsdóttir and Halldór Margeir Sverrisson have taken several videos by drone of the Álftafjörður area, RÚV reports, whose name translates as “swan fjord”. Rightly so, it turns out, as the video below shows what happens when anyone gets too close to a swan.

As can be seen in this video, a sheep and her lamb apparently venture too close to a swan’s nesting grounds. The swan first attempts a threatening spread-wings stance, which does little to deter the sheep in question. As such, the swan decides to kick it up a notch by straight-up attacking the sheep, sending it running for the hills.

The action starts at around the 1:15, but the aerial footage of the fjord that precedes it is fairly beautiful, too.

