News
Icelanders Pummel Tourist RVs

Icelanders Pummel Tourist RVs

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Julia Staples

Published June 21, 2017

People in eastern Iceland are fed up with tourists parking and sleeping in their RVs and camper vans where ever they please, reports RÚV.

There have been incidents of locals honking their horns, banging on vehicles and shouting profanities after the tourists. Recently, the Egilstaðir municipality introduced a rule change, which forbids travellers from sleeping in their camper vans and RVs outside of campsites. Since then, the police has started a nightly patrol ordering people to leave.

Understandable anger

María Hjálmarsdóttir, project manager at the development institution for eastern Iceland Ásbrú, says that she know of many examples of locals losing their shit over this travellers’ tendency.

“If people are persistently parking in the same spots then people have knocked on the cars and shouted at the drivers,” María told RÚV. “Many people don’t know how to explain the issue and instead get angry.”

María claims that the anger is understandable, but hopes that locals approach the matter in a more polite manner. In response, Ásbrú has printed fliers instructing tourists to stay in designated camping areas. Furthermore, municipalities in the area have put up signs with similar instructions.

Sleep where ever you please, please

Earlier in the month The Grapevine reported that kindergarten teachers had witnessed tourists camping and doing their business by their kindergarten.

We realise Iceland is expensive, but this is getting out of hand. Sleeping in Harpa, camping by a kindergarten and staying in RVs in parking lots. How long until we see people sleeping in dinghies on Þingvallavatn, or using puffin nests as pillows?

Latest

News
The Blind Date: How To Date An Icelander

The Blind Date: How To Date An Icelander

by

Can love cross boundaries? And if so, can Icelandic men make the jump? To test this out, we asked Nirali,

News
The Strange Tale Of The Icelandic President And The Guns Of Abu Dhabi

The Strange Tale Of The Icelandic President And The Guns Of Abu Dhabi

by

Of the many things former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson is known for, he was a big fan of Abu

News
Giant Beer Keg Could Break Record For World’s Biggest

Giant Beer Keg Could Break Record For World’s Biggest

by

Hipsters rejoice! A giant 12 metre beer keg brimming with 50 different craft beers on 78 different tabs has “safely”

News
Most Reykjavík-Based Icelanders Against Cops With Guns

Most Reykjavík-Based Icelanders Against Cops With Guns

by

A new poll from Maskína asked Icelanders from around the country how they felt about police openly carrying firearms at

News
Father Suddenly Arrested, To Be Deported Tomorrow

Father Suddenly Arrested, To Be Deported Tomorrow

by

Eugene Imotu, a father of three (including two children born in Iceland) and asylum seeker from Nigeria, was moments ago

News
Mattress In Backseat Of A Car Available On Airbnb

Mattress In Backseat Of A Car Available On Airbnb

by

It’s getting quite expensive to stay in Iceland, but one genius entrepreneur has come up with a brilliant solution—to allow

Show Me More!