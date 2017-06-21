News
Giant Beer Keg Could Break Record For World's Biggest

Words by

Published June 21, 2017

Hipsters rejoice! A giant 12 metre beer keg brimming with 50 different craft beers on 78 different tabs has “safely” arrived in Iceland to delight day drinkers at the craft beer festival Bjórfestival on June 24.

The keg emigrated from the state of Maine containing fifty different beers from forty different breweries. Is this the world’s largest portable beer pump? Yeah, maybe. Ever the optimists, Icelandic event organisers have submitted their case to the Guinness World Records. Icelanders are always the best.

After visitors have lapped up every drop of golden goodness at Bjórfestival, the ‘kegtainer’ will be deported and sent back from whence it came (Portland, Maine to be precise). As pioneers of international relations, the keg will be filled with Icelandic beer to grace the Summer Session Craft Beer Festival for our American friends. You’re welcome.

The Grapevine will be there “sampling” the beers and we’ll tell you all about it when we’ve recovered sometime next Friday.

