News
Couple Forcibly Seperated After 65 Year Marriage

Couple Forcibly Seperated After 65 Year Marriage

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Candida Performa/Wikimedia Commons

Published April 7, 2017

Stefán Þórarinsson and Aðalheiður Gunnarsdóttir have been denied joint placement at Hlíð retirement home in Akureyri, forcing the couple to live apart after 65 years together.

Vísir reports that Aðalheiður, 90 years old, has been deemed “too healthy” by the Directorate of Health’s assessment to be placed at Hlíð with her husband.

“When I got the news I felt I was dealt a heavy blow and I was hurt” said Aðalheiður. “I think it’s pretty unfair that we have to be in different places after all this time together. As it stands now I spend all day with him at Hlíð but at night we have to part ways.”

Aðalheiður struggles to keep her house in order and is easily winded when doing basic household chores like emptying the dishwasher and putting stuff back in the cupboards.

Even so, when the couple applied for placement in the retirement home and they underwent the Directorate of Health’s assessment, she was declared self-sufficient while Stefán was not and was moved to the home.

“This issue has been raised with me and I will look into it and see if we can’t find a way to help them. No one is being best served with the situation as it is today,” said Halldór Guðmundsson, the managing director of the retirement home. “We put a lot of emphasis on our residents’ families and have made it a priority for older couples to spend their final years with one another.”

Halldór told Vísir that it was important for the government to not put seniors into the position where they are forced to separate in their final years solely because of health assessments. “Old age is not an illness, but a natural progression of human maturity,” said Halldór.

Aðalheiður and Stefán’s family have insisted that the retirement home is not to blame for the couple’s separation and have worked tirelessly to keep the two comfortable and together for as long as possible during the day.

A Note: The photograph accompanying this article is not of Aðalheiður and Stefán. We could not acquire one of them in person but hope the photo we have conveys the right sentiment. 

Latest

News
How Not To Die In Iceland: Cardiac And Pulmonary Events The Main Cause Of Death In Iceland

How Not To Die In Iceland: Cardiac And Pulmonary Events The Main Cause Of Death In Iceland

by

Our readers are aware that the number of tourists to Iceland is growing at an accelerating rate. Yet you might

News
Fewer Men Taking Paternity Leave

Fewer Men Taking Paternity Leave

by

Only 74% of fathers took paternity leave last year and the rate of men taking paternity leave continues to decline.

News
Rats On The Rise In Reykjavík

Rats On The Rise In Reykjavík

by

The number of rats is on the rise in Reykjavík, especially in Vesturbær, reports RÚV. This poses a problem for

News
Rumblings Of Dissent In Independence Party Over Equal Pay Bill

Rumblings Of Dissent In Independence Party Over Equal Pay Bill

by

Rumblings of opposition to Iceland’s progressive new equal pay bill are rumoured in the Independence Party, reports RÚV. Independence Party

News
MP Furious Over Minuscule Mental Health Funding

MP Furious Over Minuscule Mental Health Funding

by

Gunnar Hrafn Jónsson, an MP for the Pirate Party, has harshly criticised the government’s decision to allot only 1.5 million

News
Performers Sexually Harassed At Icelandair Parties

Performers Sexually Harassed At Icelandair Parties

by

Last week Icelandic singer Salka Sól Eyfeld’s took to her twitter to share an unsettling experience she had while performing

Show Me More!