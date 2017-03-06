Inhumane Egg Company Files For Bankruptcy

Owners of Brúnegg, an egg farm exposed for inhumane treatment last year has filed for bankruptcy and laid off all employees, reports RÚV.

According to a press release from the company, announcing its closure, sales dropped down to almost nothing following the revelations about the company on the news programme Kastljós last year.

“No business can survive losing all its income just about overnight, and still have related costs and expenses,” the press release states. “The owners of Brúnegg regret flaws in the operation, which have been criticised recently, but regret just as much that this will be the end of their business.”

The flaws referred to in this statement include defrauding customers, marketing the eggs as eco-friendly “green” eggs when not only were the eggs not produced ergonomically according to Iceland’s regulations of how “green” is defined; the chickens themselves were subject to inhumane treatment, including but not limited to poorly ventilated ammonia-polluted air, a lack of food, overcrowded conditions and, at some locations, up to 95% of chickens were in very poor health.