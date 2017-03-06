Sigmundur Davíð Says Infamous Interview Was “Staged”

Sigmundur Davíð Says Infamous Interview Was “Staged”

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Hörður Sveinsson

Published March 6, 2017

Former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, who was forced to resign in the wake of a now-infamous interview where he was asked about his involvement in the Panama Papers, has contended that the interview in question was in fact staged.

Vísir reports that Sigmundur was asked, in a new interview with Víglínan, if he felt his political career might have taken a different turn if he had not walked out of last year’s interview with Swedish television company SVT.

“I doubt it would have changed much how a person reacts to one interview,” Sigmundur said. “Especially in light of the fact that the interview was staged. They had written everything ahead of time, from beginning to end, had rehearsed it, which is of course without precedent, had rehearsed how to most confuse the interview subject make him look the worst.”

In the interview in question, which you can see at the end of this article, Sigmundur was asked questions about the economy in general, then tax shelters specifically, and was then asked about his knowledge of a company called Wintris. This company is owned by his wife and located in the British Virgin Islands, an oft-used tax shelter. Once SVT was joined by Icelandic journalist Jóhannes Kr. Kristjansson of Reykjavík Media, Sigmundur’s attitude went from wary to outright defensive, accusing the two journalists of ambushing him and declaring that he had nothing to hide, even as he walked out of the interview in a huff.

Sigmundur resigned as Prime Minister on April 5, two days after the SVT interview was aired on RÚV’s Kastljósið news programme. In the Víglínan interview, Sigmundur said that he decided to resign ultimately to avoid “dragging [current Prime Minister] Bjarni Benediktsson down” with him.

Related

The Unraveling Of A Government: The Panama Papers And Iceland

Latest

News
Inhumane Egg Company Files For Bankruptcy

Inhumane Egg Company Files For Bankruptcy

by

Owners of Brúnegg, an egg farm exposed for inhumane treatment last year has filed for bankruptcy and laid off all

News
Police To Close Birna Case In Coming Weeks

Police To Close Birna Case In Coming Weeks

by

The Police aim to close their investigation into the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir in the coming weeks, reports RÚV. “We’re

News
UPDATE: Icelandic Singer Still Barred From Entering US

UPDATE: Icelandic Singer Still Barred From Entering US

by

Earlier this week singer, Júlía Hermannsdóttir, made headlines when she was barred entry to the US. While she will not

News
Class Pets Receive Flaming Viking Burial

Class Pets Receive Flaming Viking Burial

by

Freddy and Bubbles, two goldfish who served bravely as primary school class pets received a flaming Viking burial earlier this

News
Hundreds Of People Injured Post-Snowpocalypse

Hundreds Of People Injured Post-Snowpocalypse

by

In the past few days Icelandic Ambulance Services have had to transfer over a hundred injured people to hospitals in

News
Powerful Earthquakes Reported At Bárðabunga Volcano

Powerful Earthquakes Reported At Bárðabunga Volcano

by

Five powerful earthquakes have been reported at Bárðabunga stratovolcano. “Yes something triggered some powerful earthquakes this morning,” Bryndís Ýr Gísladóttir,

Show Me More!