Instagram Account Posts Screencaps Of Sexually Harassing DMs From “Icelandic Idiots”

Instagram Account Posts Screencaps Of Sexually Harassing DMs From “Icelandic Idiots”

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Lord Jim/Creative Commons

Published February 16, 2017

A new Instagram account encourages women to send in screenshots of unsolicited and sexually explicit direct messages they have received on social media, in the hopes of raising awareness about the problem and educating men on what kind of behaviour crosses the line.

Nútíminn reports that the account, called “Fávitar” (“Idiots”), is the brainchild of Sólborg Guðbrandsdóttir and Styrmir Barkarsson. The account posts submitted screencaps from women who have had the unfortunately all-too-common experience of receiving an unsolicited and sexually explicit DM from someone. The identities of all parties involved are kept anonymous.

While Grapevine is loathe to translate these messages on a work-safe site, the nature of the messages run the gamut from generally pervish to outright threatening.

Sólborg told reporters that she hopes the account will raise awareness of this problem, that “women are labeled as ‘sluts’, are objectified and so forth. My friend Styrmir got in touch with me and asked me to take part in this. He lives in Sweden and recently found a similar Instagram account.”

She emphasises that this experience is something many, if not most, women have had to endure.

“I think, for example, that an unbelievable number of women have received unsolicited penis photos imposed upon them,” she said. “This is something that absolutely needs to change.”

Latest

News
Most Icelanders Against Private Sale Of Alcohol

Most Icelanders Against Private Sale Of Alcohol

by

A new poll shows that the majority of Icelanders are against the passage of a proposed bill that would, if

News
Icelanders Nearly As Concerned About Corruption As They Are About Health Care

Icelanders Nearly As Concerned About Corruption As They Are About Health Care

by

A new poll from Market and Media Research (MMR) shows that corruption is nearly tied with health care in terms

News
Justice Minister Promises To Rectify Funding For Immigration Appeals Board

Justice Minister Promises To Rectify Funding For Immigration Appeals Board

by

The Minister of Justice told reporters that the government is currently working on a solution to ensure that the Immigration

News
AirBnB Having Complex Effects On The Rental Market

AirBnB Having Complex Effects On The Rental Market

by

AirBnB and tourist accommodation in general is having an effect on the local rental market, and it is hard to

News
Vaping Will Be On Par With Tobacco Use, If Bill Becomes Law

Vaping Will Be On Par With Tobacco Use, If Bill Becomes Law

by

The use of e-cigarettes, or “vaping”, will be the same as smoking tobacco in the eyes of the law, if

News
Immigration Appeals Board To Be Reduced Due To Budget Constraints

Immigration Appeals Board To Be Reduced Due To Budget Constraints

by

Despite a plea for a budget increase due to an ever-increasing number of asylum applications, Parliament only allocated about half

Show Me More!